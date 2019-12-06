Challenge Cup: Bristol Bears v Stade Francais

Ian Madigan played 19 times in the Premiership for Bristol Bears last season

European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and on the BBC Sport website & app.

Fly-half Ian Madigan has been recalled to the starting XV by Bristol Bears as they host French club Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The English club make six changes in all, with back row Jake Heenan also returning after an ankle injury.

Centre Siale Piutau - brother of Bears full-back Charles - has been ruled out for up to five months with a knee injury.

And flanker Dan Thomas (groin) will be out for about five weeks.

The Bears are top of their pool with two bonus-point wins from two so far, six points clear of Stade Francais.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Madigan, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua, Jake Heenan, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Lay, Thomas, Holmes, Hamilton, Stirzaker, Lloyd, Fricker.

Stade Francais: Lapegue; Naivalu, Mapoe, Arrate, Etien; Segonds, Hall; Mavinga, Da Silva, Melikidze, Pyle, De Giovanni, Chapuis, Kordi, Godener.

Replacements: Latu, Camara, Tagi, Gabrillagues, Azagoh, Daguin, Danty, Tui.

