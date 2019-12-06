Challenge Cup: Leicester Tigers v Rugby Calvisano

From the section

Ben Youngs will make his 70th European appearance for Leicester on Saturday

European Rugby Challenge Cup Pool Five Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leicester have named England World Cup quintet Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole to face Italian side Calvisano.

Flanker Tommy Reffell starts after a six-week absence and full-back Freddie Steward will make his European debut.

Tigers are without forward Harry Wells, who is serving a two-week ban after accepting a charge of dangerous play.

Geordan Murphy's team top Pool 5 after two wins from two, while Calvisano have shipped 99 points in two defeats.

If the hosts win, they will become the first English side to win their opening three Challenge Cup games since Wasps in 2002.

Leicester: Steward; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Reid, May; Ford, B Youngs; Gigena, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lewis, Green, Coghlan, Reffell, Kalamafoni

Replacements: Kerr, Leatigaga, Heyes, Boladau, Thompson, Harrison, Hardwick, Veainu

Calvisano: Trulla; Panceyra-Garrido (capt), De Santis, Mazza, Susio; Pescetto, Casilio; Brugnara, Luccardi, Cittadini, Zambonin, Zanetti, Izekor, Martani, Vunisa

Replacements: Morelli, Barducci, Leso, Venditti, Koffi, Consoli, Chiesa, Mori

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

