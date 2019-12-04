Chris Dean: Edinburgh centre signs new contract

Chris Dean helped Edinburgh reach the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup last season

Centre Chris Dean says Edinburgh is the "perfect place" for him to thrive after signing a new deal with the club.

The 25-year-old graduate of the club's academy made his debut in September 2015 and has made 86 appearances in his six seasons at Murrayfield.

Dean is currently sidelined with a pectoral injury but is expected to return to full-fitness in the new year.

"The team is really going in the right direction. This is the perfect place to get the best out of myself," Dean said.

Edinburgh have not disclosed the length of the new deal.

Head coach Richard Cockerill described Dean as an "very good player," adding, "Chris has played exceptionally well in my first two years here.

"I'm very happy that he's committed his future to the club and it shows we're building a core of local, Scottish lads to lead this team in the future."