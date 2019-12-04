Taulupe Faletau: Wales and Bath forward's injury delay continues

Ellis Jenkins and Taulupe Faletau missed the 2019 Rugby World Cup because of injuries

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau is still without a target return date after a broken collar-bone ruled him out of the World Cup.

The Bath player, 29, was injured during Wales' training and required surgery.

"He's getting there, we'll build him back into the rugby programme sooner rather than later," said Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

"But there's still no time-frame determined for him."

Faletau has also broken his arm twice since joining Bath from the Dragons in 2016.

He has still won 72 Wales caps and made four Test appearances for the British and Irish Lions despite his lay-offs.

"He's around training, but there's still a bit of time to go for him. It's great to have him interacting with the lads and understanding what we're doing, so hopefully it won't be too long before we can get him back on the grass," explained Hooper.

Fellow Wales back-rower Ellis Jenkins is also waiting for a firm comeback target for Cardiff Blues.

Cardiff Blues flanker Jenkins, who has not played since November 2018 after a serious knee injury, may not be able to return before the Six Nations squad is announced in January.

"He'll probably be some time in the New Year and for his match fitness he'll probably have to come back through (semi-pro) Cardiff RFC," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill..

"Structurally he's 100 percent, but he's got to go through his proper rehab and gets contact done in training

"We're looking forward to having him back with the group, before the end of the season anyway."

Cardiff Blues' other Wales back-rower Josh Navidi is scheduled for a comeback over Christmas after tearing his hamstring during the World Cup.