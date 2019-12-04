Harry Wells: Leicester Tigers forward banned for two weeks

Harry Wells was not punished for the challenge during the game

Leicester Tigers forward Harry Wells has been banned for two weeks after accepting a charge of dangerous play.

The 26-year-old was cited for making contact with Alex Waller's head in Saturday's Premiership defeat by Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

Wells will miss the two European Challenge Cup games against Calvisano but can return for the Premiership match against Exeter on 21 December.

"The mandatory mid-range entry point of four weeks applied," an RFU judge said.

"The player has a clean record, expressed remorse for his action and did not contest the charge. As such, he was given the maximum mitigation of 50%."