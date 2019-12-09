Amy Evans: Wales prop calls time on international career

Amy Evans' final game for Wales was against the Barbarians at the Principality Stadium

Experienced Wales prop Amy Evans has called time on her international career to focus more on her family and her business.

Last season's Ospreys women player of the year won 36 caps since making her debut against England in 2015.

But after taking over a gym and recently getting engaged, the 29-year-old admits her priorities have changed.

"I don't feel I've been able to give the shirt everything it deserves," Evans said.

Having also represented Wales at weightlifting, Evans took up rugby aged 24 and her first game against England in the 2015 Six Nations opener in Swansea remains a career highlight.

"I came off the bench to replace the legendary Catrin Edwards," she recalls.

"Catrin taught me so much and not only did I get on the field, you can't really get much better than beating England at home on your international debut."

Other highlights include scoring two tries against France in the 2017 Six Nations and facing New Zealand in the World Cup the same year.

"I feel I've fulfilled most of my rugby goals... and yes I could have gone on to play at the next World Cup in New Zealand, but it just feels right to step away now and have a complete break.

"My happiness lies with my family at the moment. You're here for a good time not a long time and I want to be more available to spend quality time with my fiancée and stepchildren."

Amy Evans owns and run a gym in Aberdare

Evans lives with type 1 diabetes and admits it has given her "extra motivation" to achieve.

"I've always managed it well and want to show diabetes doesn't have to stop you doing anything," she said.

"No two days the same and every day is full of decisions from how much do I eat, how much do I train to what time I go to bed, what time I get up and are there jelly babies available?"

And now she is hanging up her international boots, Evans believes Wales are heading in the right direction.

"We've made huge progress and part of me would love to stick around to be part of the next few years," she said.

"We're certainly not the finished article, we're at the start of an exciting journey and I feel women's rugby in Wales will go from strength to strength over the next four-year cycle.

"Even though I won't be playing, I will always feel part of the team and will continue to support the girls."