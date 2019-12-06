Heineken European Champions Cup: Ulster v Harlequins (Sat)

Stockdale made a vital late intervention to ensure Ulster's European campaign began with a win last month

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Three: Ulster v Harlequins Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website

Jacob Stockdale will play at full-back as Ulster seek their third win in this season's Heineken Champions Cup against Harlequins on Saturday.

Louis Ludik returns to the right wing with Luke Marshall partnering Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

England's Kyle Sinckler returns to Harlequins' front row in what will be his first game since the World Cup final.

Tevita Cavubati and Semi Kunatani are also brought into Quins' pack.

More to follow.

Ulster: Stockdale; Ludik, Marshall McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore, O'Connor, Henderson; Reidy, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, O'Toole, Treadwell, Rea, Shanahan, Johnston, Faddes.

Harlequins: Chisholm; Ismaiel, Campagnaro, Lang, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Cavubati; Kunatani, Robshaw, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Auterac, Kerrod, Lamb, Lawday, Landajo, Saili, Goneva.