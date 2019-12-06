Champions Cup: Gloucester v Connacht

Jake Polledri returns on the flank for Gloucester against Connacht

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Five: Gloucester v Connacht Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Sport website

Gloucester make three changes from the defeat by Harlequins for their European Champions Cup tie with Connacht.

Fraser Balmain comes in at prop, while Gerbrandt Grobler returns at lock and Jake Polledri lines up in the back row.

Connacht will be boosted by the return of captain Jarrad Butler as the number eight makes his first start since recovering from a knee injury.

Gloucester are bottom of Pool Five after picking up just two losing bonus points, while Connacht are third.

The Cherry and Whites have narrowly lost both their opening games, by five points or less, and head coach Johan Ackermann is expecting a "chess game" against the Irish province.

"They've got a lot of confidence from their current form and they've got a lot to play for with one win and one loss," he said.

"We'll see how we go on Sunday then you normally assess what went well and what didn't. They will obviously try and fix some things ahead of the second game and we will have to plan around that.

"Andy Friend has done a great job since he took over. They've built a good squad and developed some players for Ireland, and you don't beat the likes of Montpellier if you haven't got a lot of fight in your team."

Gloucester: Marshall; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin, Marais, Balmain; Grobler, Mostert; Ackermann, Polledri, Morgan

Replacements: Gleave, Hohneck, Ford-Robinson, Craig, Ludlow, Braley, Twelvetrees, Banahan

Connacht: Porch; Adeolokun, Aki, Robb, Godwin; Carty, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Maksymiw, Roux, Masterson, Fainga'a, Butler

Replacements: Murphy, Burke, McCoy, Dillane, Copeland, Kerins, Fitzgerald, Daly