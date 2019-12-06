'I want them to be world class' - Cockerill wants more from back three after Wasps win

Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries in the win over Wasps

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill says he wants his back three players to strive to become "world class" after the Challenge Cup win over Wasps.

Winger Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries and full-back Blair Kinghorn also crossed in the 31-20 bonus-point victory at Murrayfield.

Scotland winger Darcy Graham made his first start since April.

"They're young players in that back three that can keep developing," Cockerill said of the trio.

"We've got to work harder at our game because I don't want them to be international class, I want them to be world class and try and aim for that."

The win puts Edinburgh level on points with Bordeaux at the top of Pool Three after three fixtures.

They face Wasps away from home next, followed by a trip to Bordeaux and then finish their campaign at home to Agen.

"We're under no illusions it's going to be tough," Cockerill said of Edinburgh's chances of reaching the quarter-finals.

"We've got to go to Wasps and Bordeaux, they're two big, big teams away from home so we've got a fair bit to do yet so we're not getting too excited."

Cockerill's side also sit third in Pro14 Conference B having won five of their opening seven games.

They missed out on the play-offs last term and Cockerill says ensuring the club avoid a repeat in the league takes priority.

"I want us to be consistent and I want us to be in the play-offs," he added.

"We're good enough to be in the play-offs and for us to develop we have to have the mindset that we can't just peak for certain games and then drop off again.

"That consistency of performance and having a crack at doing something that we've never done is always the objective for me."