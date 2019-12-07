World Sevens Series: Ireland's men finish 12th on debut as core team

Ireland's women fell to an extra-time loss in their play-off against England

Ireland's men had to settle for a 12th-place finish on their debut as a core World Rugby Sevens team after a 19-14 loss to Spain.

Hugo Lennox and Jordan Conroy touched down for Ireland but Juan Ramos' try proved to be the difference in the 11th-place play-off in Dubai.

Stan McDowell's women's side finished 10th after a narrow 26-21 loss against England in their ninth-place play-off.

Deborah Fleming's extra-time try gave England the win at the Sevens Stadium.

Hannah Tyrrell scored twice for Ireland and a late Louise Galvin try forced the game into extra-time, but England clinched victory in the 16th minute through Fleming's score.

Ireland collect three points for their overall World Series tally to add to the six they amassed for an eighth-place finish in Glendale back in October.

Anthony Eddy's men's outfit lost their opening Pool games against USA and Australia, however a 31-29 victory over Scotland was their first as a core team.

Conroy became the first man since 2010 to score five times in a World Sevens Series game as he grabbed all of Ireland's tries in the win.

In their 11th-place play-off, Manuel Sainz-Trapaga's early double put Spain in control, although Lennox did cross to give Ireland a glimmer of hope.

Ramos touched down midway through the second half before Conway's late score was a mere consolation.