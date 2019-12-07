Premier 15s: Harlequins Women maintain perfect record

England wing Jess Breach scored to help Quins to their eighth successive bonus-point win

Harlequins Women maintained their perfect record to remain top of the Premier 15s table with a bonus-point victory against Wasps FC Ladies.

Tries from Jess Breach, Heather Cowell, Anna Caplice, Leanne Riley, Sarah Beckett and Amy Cokayne helped Quins win 39-13.

Saracens Women also claimed a bonus-point win and are just one point behind Harlequins, who they face next weekend.

Georgie Lingham's hat-trick helped Sarries beat Darlington 69-12.

Laura Perrin's double meant Firwood Waterloo Ladies earned their first win of the season against Richmond.

The Merseyside team battled their way to a 20-10 win, but still remain bottom of the table.

Gloucester-Hartpury are third after defeating Bristol Bears 53-24, crossing nine times in another high-scoring game.

The pick of the tries came from wing Ellie Underwood, who broke free in the first half and scythed her way through several defenders to score in the corner.

The cherry and whites are closely followed by Loughborough Lightning, who stormed to a comprehensive 50-26 win against Worcester Warriors thanks in part to two tries from England forward Sarah Hunter.