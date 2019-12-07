WRU National League, Plate, Bowl & Shield results

Welsh rugby

7 DECEMBER

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND FOUR

Birchgrove 26 - 6 Bedlinog

Brecon 23 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn

Felinfoel 43 - 10 Blackwood

Nelson 14 - 22 Glynneath

Newbridge 17 - 15 Llangennech

Penallta 41 - 22 Mountain Ash

Rhydyfelin 17 - 14 Porth Harlequins

Treorchy 30 - 8 Aberdare

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND FOUR

Aberaeron 22 - 7 Caerau Ely

Aberavon Green Stars 11 - 5 Tylorstown

Abercarn 3 - 8 Abertysswg

Baglan P - P Banwen

Fairwater 13 - 3 Bryncethin

Penygraig 24 - 20 Llanybydder

Rhymney 15 - 38 Canton

Tumble P - P Laugharne

SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD ROUND TWO

Dinbych II 7 - 35 Pontardawe

Hollybush 31 - 10 Ogmore Vale

Holyhead 45 - 5 Llanrumney

Penybanc 7 - 10 Cardiff Saracens

South Gower 26 - 8 Crumlin

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 41 - 17 Pill Harriers

Caerleon 27 - 20 Caldicot

Croesyceiliog 31 - 37 Newport HSOB

Cwmbran 16 - 13 Oakdale

Ynysddu 10 - 18 Talywain

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 24 - 13 Llantrisant

Cilfynydd 19 - 15 Llanishen

Cowbridge 18 - 29 Abercwmboi

Gilfach Goch 3 - 25 Taffs Well

Llantwit Fardre 12 - 12 Caerphilly

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 9 - 22 Welshpool

Llanidloes 12 - 40 Shotton Steel

Mold 22 - 15 Nant Conwy II

Newtown 12 - 21 Colwyn Bay

Wrexham 52 - 0 Abergele

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Bridgend Sports 25 - 16 Heol y Cyw

Builth Wells 15 - 19 Porthcawl

Maesteg Celtic 43 - 11 Seven Sisters

Morriston 45 - 8 Ystradgynlais

Pencoed 3 - 24 Aberavon Quins

Resolven 20 - 6 Pyle

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 19 - 15 Mumbles

Loughor 14 - 10 Milford Haven

Nantgaredig 19 - 3 Kidwelly

Pontarddulais 24 - 14 Fishguard

Pontyberem 17 - 14 Tycroes

Tenby United 18 - 22 Burry Port

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery B G 37 - 14 Garndiffaith

Blaina 15 - 28 Usk

Llanhilleth 24 - 14 Tredegar Ironsides

Machen 0 - 86 RTB Ebbw Vale

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 7 - 19 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Llanharan 13 - 13 Pentyrch

St Albans P - P Old Illtydians

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Flint 5 - 17 Ruthin II

Menai Bridge 6 - 31 Machynlleth

Wrexham II 24 - 14 Rhosllanerchrugog

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch 5 - 13 Taibach

Cwmavon P - P Nantymoel

Swansea Uplands 39 - 10 Tonmawr

Vardre 47 - 10 Cwmllynfell

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Cardigan 49 - 15 Neyland

Haverfordwest 7 - 10 Lampeter Town

Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Tregaron

St Clears 46 - 5 Llangwm

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 10 - 45 Hafodyrynys

Chepstow 20 - 26 Fleur De Lys

Nantyglo 35 - 10 Aberbargoed

Newport Saracens 24 - 20 Whitehead

St Julians HSOB 24 - 28 New Panteg

Trinant 19 - 10 New Tredegar

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Gwernyfed 6 - 12 Llandaff North

Hirwaun 10 - 24 Tonyrefail

Llandaff 23 - 33 Wattstown

Llantwit Major 34 - 5 Ynysowen

Treherbert 7 - 13 Old Penarthians

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Crynant 46 - 8 Penlan

Glais 5 - 15 Cefn Cribbwr **Abandoned 30 mins - injury

Maesteg P - P Alltwen

Neath Athletic 16 - 24 Briton Ferry

Pontrhydyfen P - P Glyncorrwg

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Amman United 25 - 5 Llandeilo

Betws 11 - 8 Trimsaran

Cefneithin 66 - 0 Bynea

Furnace United 3 - 7 New Dock Stars

Llangadog 27 - 17 Penygroes

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws 42 - 5 Malpas

Brynithel 53 - 5 Beaufort

Crickhowell 36 - 5 Pontllanfraith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Abersychan 22 - 21 Tref y Clawdd

Cwmcarn United 3 - 13 Old Tyleryan

Girling P - P Markham

Llandrindod Wells 29 - 10 Cardiff Internationals

Sully View P - P Whitchurch

Tredegar 0 - 52 Ferndale

Trefil 12 - 29 Brackla

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 36 - 15 Tonna

Pantyffynnon 3 - 50 Fall Bay

Pontycymmer 11 - 17 Pontyates

