WRU National League, Plate, Bowl & Shield results
7 DECEMBER
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND FOUR
Birchgrove 26 - 6 Bedlinog
Brecon 23 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn
Felinfoel 43 - 10 Blackwood
Nelson 14 - 22 Glynneath
Newbridge 17 - 15 Llangennech
Penallta 41 - 22 Mountain Ash
Rhydyfelin 17 - 14 Porth Harlequins
Treorchy 30 - 8 Aberdare
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL BOWL ROUND FOUR
Aberaeron 22 - 7 Caerau Ely
Aberavon Green Stars 11 - 5 Tylorstown
Abercarn 3 - 8 Abertysswg
Baglan P - P Banwen
Fairwater 13 - 3 Bryncethin
Penygraig 24 - 20 Llanybydder
Rhymney 15 - 38 Canton
Tumble P - P Laugharne
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL SHIELD ROUND TWO
Dinbych II 7 - 35 Pontardawe
Hollybush 31 - 10 Ogmore Vale
Holyhead 45 - 5 Llanrumney
Penybanc 7 - 10 Cardiff Saracens
South Gower 26 - 8 Crumlin
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 41 - 17 Pill Harriers
Caerleon 27 - 20 Caldicot
Croesyceiliog 31 - 37 Newport HSOB
Cwmbran 16 - 13 Oakdale
Ynysddu 10 - 18 Talywain
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Abercynon 24 - 13 Llantrisant
Cilfynydd 19 - 15 Llanishen
Cowbridge 18 - 29 Abercwmboi
Gilfach Goch 3 - 25 Taffs Well
Llantwit Fardre 12 - 12 Caerphilly
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 9 - 22 Welshpool
Llanidloes 12 - 40 Shotton Steel
Mold 22 - 15 Nant Conwy II
Newtown 12 - 21 Colwyn Bay
Wrexham 52 - 0 Abergele
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Bridgend Sports 25 - 16 Heol y Cyw
Builth Wells 15 - 19 Porthcawl
Maesteg Celtic 43 - 11 Seven Sisters
Morriston 45 - 8 Ystradgynlais
Pencoed 3 - 24 Aberavon Quins
Resolven 20 - 6 Pyle
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 19 - 15 Mumbles
Loughor 14 - 10 Milford Haven
Nantgaredig 19 - 3 Kidwelly
Pontarddulais 24 - 14 Fishguard
Pontyberem 17 - 14 Tycroes
Tenby United 18 - 22 Burry Port
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery B G 37 - 14 Garndiffaith
Blaina 15 - 28 Usk
Llanhilleth 24 - 14 Tredegar Ironsides
Machen 0 - 86 RTB Ebbw Vale
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 7 - 19 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Llanharan 13 - 13 Pentyrch
St Albans P - P Old Illtydians
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Flint 5 - 17 Ruthin II
Menai Bridge 6 - 31 Machynlleth
Wrexham II 24 - 14 Rhosllanerchrugog
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch 5 - 13 Taibach
Cwmavon P - P Nantymoel
Swansea Uplands 39 - 10 Tonmawr
Vardre 47 - 10 Cwmllynfell
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Cardigan 49 - 15 Neyland
Haverfordwest 7 - 10 Lampeter Town
Pembroke Dock Quins P - P Tregaron
St Clears 46 - 5 Llangwm
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 10 - 45 Hafodyrynys
Chepstow 20 - 26 Fleur De Lys
Nantyglo 35 - 10 Aberbargoed
Newport Saracens 24 - 20 Whitehead
St Julians HSOB 24 - 28 New Panteg
Trinant 19 - 10 New Tredegar
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Gwernyfed 6 - 12 Llandaff North
Hirwaun 10 - 24 Tonyrefail
Llandaff 23 - 33 Wattstown
Llantwit Major 34 - 5 Ynysowen
Treherbert 7 - 13 Old Penarthians
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Crynant 46 - 8 Penlan
Glais 5 - 15 Cefn Cribbwr **Abandoned 30 mins - injury
Maesteg P - P Alltwen
Neath Athletic 16 - 24 Briton Ferry
Pontrhydyfen P - P Glyncorrwg
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 25 - 5 Llandeilo
Betws 11 - 8 Trimsaran
Cefneithin 66 - 0 Bynea
Furnace United 3 - 7 New Dock Stars
Llangadog 27 - 17 Penygroes
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws 42 - 5 Malpas
Brynithel 53 - 5 Beaufort
Crickhowell 36 - 5 Pontllanfraith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Abersychan 22 - 21 Tref y Clawdd
Cwmcarn United 3 - 13 Old Tyleryan
Girling P - P Markham
Llandrindod Wells 29 - 10 Cardiff Internationals
Sully View P - P Whitchurch
Tredegar 0 - 52 Ferndale
Trefil 12 - 29 Brackla
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 36 - 15 Tonna
Pantyffynnon 3 - 50 Fall Bay
Pontycymmer 11 - 17 Pontyates