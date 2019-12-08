Challenge Cup: Josh Adams excited by Cardiff Blues debut

Josh Adams finished the 2019 World Cup as top try scorer with seven tries

Wales wing Josh Adams says he is excited by Cardiff Blues' brand of rugby after scoring a hat-trick on his debut for the capital side.

Adams made his long awaited first appearance for the region after an extended break following the World Cup.

He scored three of the Blues' eight tries in their 54-22 demolition of Pau.

"I had so much fun out there, the brand of rugby we played is super-exciting to be involved in," Adams told BBC Sport Wales.

It follows seven tries in seven World Cup games and two for Wales against the Barbarians.

The Swansea-born winger had to move back to Wales from Worcester Warriors to remain eligible for the national side.

"I haven't had a run like this, I've had a bit of luck but as a winger I'm always looking for opportunities to score, sniffing round the ruck, coming off my wing to the other side of the pitch or anticipating the line-breaks so I'm the first in support," he said.

"If I can keep doing that then hopefully the tries will keep coming."

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulivhill admitted to a rare enjoyment of the game from the side-lines.

"For parts of it I sat back and smiled and thought that this is the way we need to start playing, when you get everyone back it's nice to watch. Josh is just so sharp, a different athlete and he was so excited all week about playing.

"There's a lot of work done inside him (from the other backs), but he's a good reader of the game, he can sniff it out."

But Adams knows that the visit to the Stade du Hameau will be a trickier proposition.

"Potentially they might have a different side out, French teams are always good on their own patch, so the opportunities will be limited but we're going to have to be clinical if we're going to come away with a win down there."

After losing at home to Leicester Tigers, Cardiff Blues are still three points behind the Midlands team and will have to win either in Welford Road or Pau to stand a chance of progressing to the last eight of the Challenge Cup.