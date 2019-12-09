Exeter not taking Champions Cup qualification for granted after win at Sale

Exeter are aiming to make the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for just the second time in their history

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says he is not taking Champions Cup qualification for granted despite being six points clear at the top of their pool.

The Chiefs won 22-20 at Sale, but did not score a point in the second half after leading by seven at half-time.

Two years ago Exeter won their first two games before slipping up and missing the knockout rounds.

"We've been in good positions in the pool before and let things slide," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"We needed to go to Glasgow in a winner-takes-all game before and came unstuck, so let's make sure we don't let ourselves get in that position again, and we're in control of what we can control now."

Exeter have never won their opening three matches in a Champions Cup campaign before, and Baxter is refusing to let his side think too far ahead, with the return home game to come against Sale on Sunday.

"Obviously it keeps us in the driving seat in this pool," he added.

"But you look at how tight that game ended up against Sale and we're going to have to play very well next week.

"But we can't run away from the fact that if we play well next week, collect some more points, we're starting to get ourselves set and we can really start to target some things, but we've got to lock ourselves down and get it won."