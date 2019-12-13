Challenge Cup: Wasps v Edinburgh

Thomas Young is the son of Wasps director of rugby Dai Young

European Challenge Cup Pool Three Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Wasps flanker Thomas Young captains the side for the first time on his first start since March after injuries.

Academy graduate Will Porter makes his first start this season, with Zurabi Zhvania, Simon McIntyre and England's Brad Shields among those sidelined.

Edinburgh's Scotland prop WP Nel makes his first appearance of the season as Richard Cockerill makes nine changes.

Nic Groom skippers the side on his return as the visitors look to repeat last week's win over Wasps.

Fly-half Simon Hickey keeps his place ahead of Jaco van der Walt, with Edinburgh second in Pool Three - seven points ahead of Wasps after three matches.

Wasps: Minozzi; Watson, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Sopoaga, Porter; Harris, Taylor, Toomaga-Allen, Cardall, Matthews, Johnson, Young, Carr

Replacements: Oghre, West, Alo, Vukasinovic, Morris, Wolstenholme, Umaga, De Jongh

Edinburgh: Hoyland; Graham, Johnstone, Taylor, Farndale; Hickey, Groom (capt); Sutherland, Willemse, Nel, Thomson, Carmichael, Ritchie, Watson, Mata

Replacements: McInally, Bhatti, Berghan, Toolis, Bradbury, Shiel, Van der Walt, Bennett

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.