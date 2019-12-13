Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v Bristol Bears

Toby Fricker came off the bench to score against Stade Francais last weekend

European Challenge Cup Pool Four Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

Bristol rest Charles Piutau and John Afoa, making eight changes in all.

Toby Fricker starts on the wing after scoring in every Challenge Cup round so far, while back row Chris Vui skippers the side in Paris.

Pat Lam's Bears lead Pool Four with maximum points from three games after beating Stade Francais last weekend.

Their French opponents will face a three-way battle with Zebre and Brive to join the Bears in the knockout stages of the competition.

Stade Francais: Tui; Naivalu, Nayacalevu, Arrate, Lapegue; Sanchez, Hall; Mavinga, Latu, Melikidze, Pyle, De Giovanni (capt), Matera, Chapuis, Francoz

Replacements: Panis, Futeu, Alo-Emile, Maestri, Macalou, Coville, Segonds, Danty

Bristol: Protheroe; Fricker, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Woolmore, Capon, Lahiff, Holmes, Joyce, Vui (capt), Heenan, Hughes

Replacements: Thacker, Lay, Thomas, Hawkins, Hamilton, Uren, Lloyd, Morahan

