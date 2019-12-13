Challenge Cup: Stade Francais v Bristol Bears
|European Challenge Cup Pool Four
|Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website
Bristol rest Charles Piutau and John Afoa, making eight changes in all.
Toby Fricker starts on the wing after scoring in every Challenge Cup round so far, while back row Chris Vui skippers the side in Paris.
Pat Lam's Bears lead Pool Four with maximum points from three games after beating Stade Francais last weekend.
Their French opponents will face a three-way battle with Zebre and Brive to join the Bears in the knockout stages of the competition.
Stade Francais: Tui; Naivalu, Nayacalevu, Arrate, Lapegue; Sanchez, Hall; Mavinga, Latu, Melikidze, Pyle, De Giovanni (capt), Matera, Chapuis, Francoz
Replacements: Panis, Futeu, Alo-Emile, Maestri, Macalou, Coville, Segonds, Danty
Bristol: Protheroe; Fricker, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Stirzaker; Woolmore, Capon, Lahiff, Holmes, Joyce, Vui (capt), Heenan, Hughes
Replacements: Thacker, Lay, Thomas, Hawkins, Hamilton, Uren, Lloyd, Morahan
