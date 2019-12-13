Challenge Cup: Calvisano v Leicester Tigers
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|European Challenge Cup Pool Five
|Venue: Pata Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT
|Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website
Leicester rest England quintet Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs and Dan Cole, with Geordan Murphy making nine changes in all.
Sam Harrison captains the side, with Johnny McPhillips set for his first European appearance for the club off the bench, and Jordan Taufua also among the replacements after injury.
Tigers thrashed Italian opponents Calvisano 59-7 last weekend.
They have won all three of their Pool Five games, while Calvisano are bottom.
Leicester: Veainu; Steward, Thomas, Reid, Forsyth; Hardwick, Harrison (capt); Gigena, Clare, Heyes, Lavanini, Green, Lewis, Thompson, Kalamafoni
Replacements: Stevens, Bateman, Leatigaga, Spencer, Taufua, White, McPhillips, Worth
For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.