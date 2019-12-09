Dan Evans: Is Ospreys player's red card fastest in rugby?
Ospreys full-back Dan Evans will face a disciplinary hearing after being sent-off just 37 seconds into the Champions Cup match against Racing 92.
Wales international Evans was shown a red card by referee Frank Murphy after his boot made contact with Teddy Thomas' face as he caught a high ball.
It is believed to be the quickest red card in professional rugby, with Ospreys going on to lose 40-19.
According to the Guinness Book of Records, the fastest dismissal in England's Premiership came in May 1999 when London Scottish second row Mike Watson was sent-off after 42 seconds at the Recreation Ground in Bath.
That's five second longer than it took for Evans to see red. London Scottish lost 76-13 and have not played in the top level since after going into administration.
The next fastest in England was Gloucester's Nick Wood, who lasted a full 73 seconds before receiving his marching orders in a match against Saracens.
In the international game, England's Elliot Daly lasted four-and-a-half minutes before he saw red against Argentina at Twickenham in November 2016.
Remarkably, England won the match 27-14 - helped in no small measure by the Pumas having Enrique Pieretto sent-off for stamping.
Faster in football
Football is full of examples of players seeing red before they've had a chance to break into a sweat.
In fact, Evans' red card is not even the fastest received by a player representing a sports club based in Swansea.
In November 2000 Swansea City's Jamaica international Walter Boyd was sent off against Darlington having played for precisely ZERO seconds.
He entered the field as a substitute after a free kick had been awarded and was shown a red card for elbowing an opponent before the game restarted.
You couldn't make it up.
(Dis)honourable mentions:
Liverpool's Steven Gerrard in 38 second v Manchester United in March 2005
Lionel Messi - 40 seconds into his Argentina debut v Hungary in August 2005.
Kevin Pressman - 13 seconds for Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves.
Keith Gillespie - 12 seconds for Reading against Sheffield United in 2007.