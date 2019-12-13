Challenge Cup: London Irish v Toulon

Adam Coleman missed the start of the season because of the World Cup

European Challenge Cup Pool Two Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and BBC Sport website

London Irish second row Adam Coleman makes his first start after joining from Melbourne Rebels in May.

Coleman was part of the Australia squad that were beaten by England in the last eight of the autumn World Cup in Japan.

Fellow lock Ruan Botha captains Irish for the first time as they look to avenge last weekend's defeat in Toulon.

The French Top 14 team have won all of their Pool Two matches and include New Zealand's Julian Savea and World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth in their side.

London Irish: Brophy Clews; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha (capt), Coleman, Mafi, Donnell, Tuisue

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Maddison, Nott, Phipps, Fowlie, Cokanasiga

Toulon: Heem; Dakuwaoa, Savea, Belleau, Cordin; Serin, Carbonel; Devaux, Etrillard (capt), Gigashvili, Etzebeth, R Taofifenua, Messam, Ollivon, Parisse

Replacements: Soury, Gros, S Taofifenua, Ikpefan, Onambele, Te'o, Cottin, Rebbadj

