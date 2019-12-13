Challenge Cup: London Irish v Toulon
|European Challenge Cup Pool Two
|Venue: Madejski Stadium Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
London Irish second row Adam Coleman makes his first start after joining from Melbourne Rebels in May.
Coleman was part of the Australia squad that were beaten by England in the last eight of the autumn World Cup in Japan.
Fellow lock Ruan Botha captains Irish for the first time as they look to avenge last weekend's defeat in Toulon.
The French Top 14 team have won all of their Pool Two matches and include New Zealand's Julian Savea and World Cup winner Eben Etzebeth in their side.
London Irish: Brophy Clews; Rona, Stephenson, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Fainga'a, Hoskins, Botha (capt), Coleman, Mafi, Donnell, Tuisue
Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Chawatama, Maddison, Nott, Phipps, Fowlie, Cokanasiga
Toulon: Heem; Dakuwaoa, Savea, Belleau, Cordin; Serin, Carbonel; Devaux, Etrillard (capt), Gigashvili, Etzebeth, R Taofifenua, Messam, Ollivon, Parisse
Replacements: Soury, Gros, S Taofifenua, Ikpefan, Onambele, Te'o, Cottin, Rebbadj
