Mark Bakewell: Leicester Tigers forwards coach leaves Welford Road

Mark Bakewell began his coaching career in 1995 and has been part of the backroom set-up with the Australian and Tongan national sides

Mark Bakewell has left his role as forwards coach at Leicester Tigers, BBC Radio Leicester reports.

England forwards coach Steve Borthwick was already being lined up to join the backroom team at the Premiership club.

Borthwick, 40, is not expected to join until after the Six Nations, with Brett Deacon set to step up from his coaching role to temporarily replace Bakewell.

Bakewell, 55, was brought to Welford Road in February 2018 by then head coach Matt O'Connor.

Head coach Geordan Murphy said the club did not want to talk about rumours relating to their coaching team.

"We have been linked with numerous coaches across the world and it is something that is probably unfair to go into," Murphy added.

Former forward Borthwick, who captained both Bath and Saracens during a 16-year playing career, has been part of Eddie Jones' England backroom team since 2015, having previously worked as forwards coach at Bristol.

The exact role he will fill with Leicester is not yet clear, nor the impact his arrival may have on Murphy.