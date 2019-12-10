Scarlets loan props to Ospreys to ease injury crisis

From the section

Rhys Fawcett in action for Scarlets against Harlequins

Scarlets props Rhys Fawcett and Simon Gardiner are joining Ospreys on loan to help deal with an injury crisis.

Nicky Smith, Ma'afu Fia and Wales under-20 international Jordan Walters are currently the Swansea region's only fit prop forwards.

Ospreys have five props sidelined with Gareth Thomas and Gheorghe Gajion both injured in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat by Racing 92.

They joined Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha and Rhys Henry on the sidelines.