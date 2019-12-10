Owen Watkin: Wales centre to miss Ospreys' Paris match

Owen Watkin has made 20 appearances for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Racing 92 v Ospreys Venue: Paris La Defense Arena Date: Friday, 13 December, 2019 Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and on BBC Radio Cymru digital

Wales centre Owen Watkin will miss Ospreys' Champions Cup match against Racing 92 in Paris with a knee injury.

Watkin, 23, limped off during the 40-19 defeat against Racing on Saturday and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Captain Justin Tipuric is unavailable as he continues his World Cup rest, while Alun Wun Jones (groin) and George North (hamstring) are injured.

Ospreys have lost nine out of 10 games so far this season in the Pro14 and Europe.

Full-back Dan Evans will face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday following his red card after 37 seconds against Racing at the Liberty Stadium.

On-loan Scarlets props Rhys Fawcett and Simon Gardiner will be involved in Paris after joining to help Ospreys deal with a front-row injury crisis.

The region have five props sidelined with Nicky Smith, Ma'afu Fia and Wales under-20 international Jordan Walters the region's only fit prop forwards.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Assistant Referees: Adam Leal (England), Phil Watters (England).

TMO: Graham Hughes (England).