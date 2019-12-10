Gareth Simpson: Worcester Warriors' versatile back signs two-year deal

Gareth Simpson made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup against Leicester this season

Versatile South African back Gareth Simpson has signed a two-year contract at Premiership side Worcester Warriors.

The 22-year-old has made four appearances from the bench this season, and scored his first Warriors try in the Challenge Cup win over Enisei-STM.

"It's been pretty awesome to be involved in such a big organisation," said Simpson, who can play either at either fly-half or scrum-half.

"I've learnt a lot from all the experienced players ahead of me."

Director of rugby Alan Solomons added: "Gareth is a promising young scrum-half who has the capability of playing at 10. He is a good kicker both off the floor and out of hand.

"He is also a skilled footballer and has excellent game understanding. He will ultimately be a superb game-manager."