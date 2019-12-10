Cardiff Blues: Josh Navidi and Ellis Jenkins set for returns from injury

The return to fitness of Josh Navidi (r) and Ellis Jenkins would be a boost for Cardiff Blues and Wales

Internationals Josh Navidi and Ellis Jenkins could both return for Cardiff Blues by the middle of January.

Wales World Cup back-rower Navidi might be back for the derby with Ospreys on 21 December, but should definitely make the Boxing Day clash with Dragons.

Flanker Jenkins has not played in more than a year, but could return in time to face Leicester on 12 January.

"He should be back early next year with him he's progressing really well," said head coach John Mulvihill.

Navidi injured a hamstring during Wales' World Cup quarter final win against France, and his return would be a major boost for the Blues.

"He's not far away he's back running now do we'll either see him next week or the week after which will be good for us leading into he derby games," added Mulvihill.

"Maybe the Ospreys, we'll see how he goes, but whatever we'll do that week we'll set him up to play in the Dragons fixture."

Jenkins suffered a serious knee injury in the dying seconds of Wales's win against South Africa in November 2018, and had hoped to return this month.

The open-side is completing his recovery and is targeting a return in time for the final two European Challenge Cup pool matches in the New Year.

"To see him run full speed out there over the last couple of weeks is heartening for him. We've just got to keep supporting him," added Mulvihill.

"He's looking at his return-to-play protocols in the contact area as well.

"He's back in the gym now, we've cut his running back a bit, building his body and give him a few weeks and we'll let him loose again."

Another Wales international - prop Dillon Lewis - is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in training but should be back "some time before the Six Nations".

Blues have no further injury worries ahead of their Challenge Cup match against Pau on Friday, 13 December (19:00 GMT).