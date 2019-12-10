Challenge Cup: Scarlets set to welcome back World Cup trio for Bayonne game

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies is set for his first Scarlets appearance of the season

Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Bayonne Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Sat, 14 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, report on the BBC Sport website.

Scarlets are set to give Wales World Cup trio Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones and Jake Ball their first games of the season at home to Bayonne on Saturday.

Scrum-half Davies was unwell and prop Jones was injured for last week's 19-11 Challenge Cup win at the French side.

Lock Ball is also being considered for the first time since being on Wales duty in Japan.

But prop Samson Lee is doubtful through injury, while back-row Aaron Shingler is not fit.

Meanwhile, centre Hadleigh Parkes and hooker Ken Owens are still being rested after their heavy World Cup workload.

Despite Scarlets' important win in Bayonne, the Welsh region still face stiff competition from Toulon and London Irish to qualify.

Scarlets are second in Pool 2 with nine points, five behind Toulon who will travel to Parc y Scarlets in round five in January.

"We've had the Welsh (international) boys back for two weeks, it's been great to have them back involved and they're all champing at the bit to get the jersey back on," said Scarlets assistant coach Ioan Cunningham.

"It's fantastic to get (these three) back in the frame, they're hungry and they've been excellent in the environment coming off Welsh duty."

'High tempo'

Cunningham is hoping for a better playing surface at Parc y Scarlets than the heavy conditions in the Stade Jean Dauger, despite the heavy rain set for the week.

"We've got a fantastic surface, the conditions might be a challenge but the surface will be a firm one for us to play with high tempo and that's what we plan to do this weekend," Cunningham told BBC Sport Wales.

Jones is pleased to be back with his region after becoming first-choice loose-head for Wales during the World Cup and against the Barbarians, overtaking Nicky Smith and club-mate Rob Evans in the pecking order.

He was a relatively late developer at the top level after several seasons playing mostly semi-pro club rugby for Llandovery RFC.

"A few things have changed (with new coach Brad Mooar), different structured days and playing patterns, but it's something you get up to speed with quickly and it's exciting," said Jones.

"Rob (Evans) and I push each other on every time we play and every time we train, it's good to have competition because it brings the best out of everyone.

"Maybe I've taken the unconventional route but I've enjoyed every club and every place I've played."

Scarlets: tbc

Bayonne: tbc

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)

Assistants: Finlay Brown (Scotland), Ian Kenny (Scotland)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (Scotland)