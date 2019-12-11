Alun Wyn Jones: Wales lock thinking of fourth Lions tour

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Wales Sports Personality 2019: Alun Wyn Jones honoured by 'massive' award

Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones admits a fourth British and Irish Lions tour in 2021 is in his thoughts.

Jones, 34, was named BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019 after leading his nation to a Grand Slam and World Cup semi-final.

The Lions travel to South Africa in 2021 under Warren Gatland with Jones in contention to face the world champions.

"I am not going to lie, I am aware it's there, but it's a two-pronged answer," said Jones.

"You are never going to say never but you don't want to be too greedy as well."

He has been tipped as a possible Lions captain when the tourists take on the Springboks in 19 months time having already toured South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in his illustrious career.

Jones became Wales' most capped player last month and his dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys ends in the summer of 2021.

He will be nearly 36 by then, but his performances at the recent World Cup in Japan where he finished as the tournament's top tackler suggest he remains close to the peak of his powers.

"I am fully aware you have to be fit playing well to be selected," said Jones.

"If the planets align and I am potentially still there, then it's somebody else's decision."

Jones enjoyed a stellar 2019 when he was instrumental as Wales won the Grand Slam, briefly claimed top spot in the world rugby rankings and finished fourth in the World Cup in Japan.

His final game of the tournament against New Zealand saw him win his 134th Wales cap, which added to his nine Tests for the Lions saw him surpass Italy's Sergio Parisse to move to second in the world all-time caps list with 143.

Alun Wyn Jones won his first Wales cap in 2006

Only Richie McCaw, who led the All Blacks to World Cup success in 2011 and 2015, has more caps to his name with 148.

Jones could equal that mark in the 2020 Six Nations when Wales will be led by new coach Wayne Pivac.

The lock says he is "massively excited" by the new Pivac era which started with a win in the uncapped match against the Barbarians who were coached by Gatland.

Jones missed the match with a groin injury but spent time with the squad ahead of the game.

"One of the highlights of the year was the Grand Slam, but you also look at the likes of Josh Adams, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams and others," said Jones.

"People have had opportunities and stood up. That's probably as big as a Grand Slam, and with a new coach it's exciting times.

"I've sat down with him (Pivac) on a few occasions. I was in for that Barbarians week on the three days that he wanted everyone in.

"Gats (Gatland) was honest, consistent and essentially really proud of what he did and what he created with Wales.

"The phrase has been coined that it's "Wayne's World" now. Wayne is going to do it in his way but carry on with some of the foundations that have been laid."

Jones admits the pain of a World Cup semi-final defeat in Japan will act as a spur to continue his career.

"The losses still hurt but they inspire you to go on as well," said Jones.

"It does spur you on and want to make you go again. We are carrying a bit of hurt from the World Cup.

"I am on a personal level because we went out there believing we could win it and we did not manage that.

"It's (semi-final defeat) not what I or anyone else wanted.

Alun Wyn Jones succeeded cyclist Geraint Thomas as the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year

"We came so close and the margins are so small in elite sport which seem to get closer and closer. You can use that disappointment to fuel whatever the next phase is.

"Having had the Sunday morning after Grand Slams and Championships and winning trophies you still want that."

Jones hopes to return to action for Ospreys over Christmas and build-up his fitness before Wales' Six Nations opener against Italy in Cardiff on February 1.

His region have endured a terrible start to the season without their World Cup players and a huge injury list with nine defeats in 10 games and head coach Allen Clarke no longer in charge.

"You go away with international duty and there is always somebody back at the region going out on the park and representing the black Ospreys jersey so we are well aware of that," said Jones.

"If you do enough mileage (at the World Cup) you need a break. I was planning to have an extended break anyway.

"I just now want to get back in that black jersey and I'm not far away."