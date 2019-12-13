Rob Baxter: Exeter boss and coaches sign new contracts through to 2023

Ali Hepher (left), Rob Hunter (centre) and Rob Baxter have guided Exeter to become one of the best teams in England

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter and his coaching team have agreed new three-year contracts with the club.

Baxter, head coach Ali Hepher, forwards coach Rob Hunter and skills coach Ricky Pellow have all committed to Chiefs until 2023.

Under the coaching team, Exeter have reached the past four Premiership finals - winning the title in 2017.

Baxter, Hepher and Pellow led Exeter to Premiership promotion in 2010, while Hunter joined the club in 2013.

Former Exeter player Baxter has been tipped as a possible successor to England boss Eddie Jones, having ruled himself out of the running to succeed Stuart Lancaster after the 2015 World Cup.

The quartet all had deals that ran out at the end of this season.

Under Baxter and his coaching team, Exeter have established themselves as a force in the top flight.

After clinching their maiden title in 2017, Chiefs have since lost the past two Premiership finals to Saracens, having finished top of the Premiership table in both of those campaigns.

They are currently top of their Champions Cup pool and have won the Anglo-Welsh Cup twice, as well as bringing through England players such as Henry Slade and Jack Nowell.

"Together, we understand the ambitions of the club moving forward - and of how exciting this next period is going to be for the rugby club," said Baxter.

"I think as a group we all feel that everything we want to achieve can be achieved here over these next three years, so it's exciting times for all of us and I'm looking forward to us building on the fantastic foundations we have laid as a collective group."