Champions Cup: Fardy to captain Leinster against Northampton

Scott Fardy and Tadhg Furlong will both start for Leinster against Northampton

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool One: Leinster v Northampton Saints Venue: The RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 14 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Sport website

Scott Fardy will captain Leinster in Johnny Sexton's absence in Saturday's European Champions Cup game against Northampton at the RDS Arena.

Ross Byrne replaces injured Sexton at fly-half as lock Fardy, Luke McGrath, James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong are also drafted in by Leo Cullen.

Northampton, who need to reverse last week's home defeat to keep alive their hopes, make eight changes.

Francois van Wyk, Michael van Vuuren and Paul Hill form a new front row.

The trio take over from Alex Waller, Mike Haywood and Ehren Painter with Alex Coles and Lewis Ludlam also replacing Alexander Moon and Teimana Harrison in the pack.

England World Cup squad player Ludlam, who normally plays at flanker, is named at number eight in place of Harrison.

Backs changes see Ollie Sleightholme replacing Tom Collins at wing with centre Andrew Symons taking over from Rory Hutchinson and Connor Tupai in for Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Twenty-year-old scrum-half Tupai will be making his first Champions Cup start while Tom Wood will captain Northampton on his 200th appearance for the club.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Andrew Porter and second row Devin Toner drop to the Leinster bench with hooker Ronan Kelleher dropping out of the 23 after sustaining a hand injury in last weekend's 43-16 hammering of the Saints.

Leinster go into the game five points clear in Pool One and another victory for the Irish province would already leave them on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages with two rounds of games remaining.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Byrne, McGrath; Healy, Tracy, Furlong, Fardy (capt), Ryan, Ruddock, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, Porter, Toner, Deegan, Gibson-Park, Frawley, R Kearney.

Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Proctor, Symons, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Tupai; Van Wyk, Van Vuuren, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Wood (capt), Gibson, Ludlam.

Replacements: Matavesi, Waller, Painter, Bean, Tonks, Mitchell, Grayson, Dingwall

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)