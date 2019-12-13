Aly Muldowney: Bristol Bears lock to retire at the end of the season

Aly Muldowney played almost 100 league matches for Connacht in the then-Pro12

Bristol Bears forward Aly Muldowney will retire at the end of the season after a 12-year professional career.

The 36-year-old joined the Bears in the summer of 2018 to reunite with director of rugby Pat Lam, with whom he won the Pro12 title at Connacht.

Muldowney, who can play second and back row, has also played for Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs and Grenoble.

"It's been a privilege to play the sport I love in different countries," he said.

"And to have the opportunity to meet and work with great people along the way.

"I'm grateful to all the clubs I represented, and I'd like to thank my dad Kevin and my amazing wife Sammi for their unwavering support throughout."