Heineken European Champions Cup: Clermont Auvergne v Bath (Sun)

Freddie Burns starts at fly-half for Bath in place of Rhys Priestland

Heineken European Champions Cup Pool Three: Clermont Auvergne v Bath Venue: Stade Marcel-Michelin, Clermont-Ferrand, France Date: Sunday, 15 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on the BBC Sport website

Director of rugby Stuart Hooper has made six changes for Bath's visit to Clermont as his side continue to seek their first Champions Cup win.

England international Jonathan Joseph is replaced by Max Wright in the midfield, with fly-half Freddie Burns and wing Aled Brew joining Wright in the backline.

Lewis Boyce, Jack Walker and Christian Judge feature in a changed front row.

France centre Damian Penaud returns from injury to start for Clermont.

The French side are second in Pool Three, one point behind Ulster, while Bath are bottom of the group with two points and little hope of reaching the quarter-finals.

Brew's inclusion on the left wing means England's Ruaridh McConnochie moves over to the right and Semesa Rokoduguni drops out of the matchday 23.

Number eight Francois Louw is also absent and is replaced by Josh Bayliss, while Tom Ellis captains the side from flanker with Sam Underhill on the bench.

Clermont, who beat Bath 34-17 last week, have also made changes in the front row, where last week's replacements Giorgi Beria, John Ulugia and Davit Zirakashvili start.

Line-ups

Clermont Auvergne: Toeava; Ezeala, Penaud, Moala, Raka; Lopez, Parra (c); Beria, Ulugia, Zirakashvili, Iturria, Timani, Fischer, Lapandry, Lee.

Replacements: Beheregaray, Uhila, Slimani, Merrick, Levave, Laidlaw, McIntyre, Naqalevu.

Bath: Homer, McConnochie, Wright, Roberts, Brew; Burns, Cook; Boyce, Walker, Judge, Douglas, Stooke, Williams, Ellis (c), Bayliss.

Replacements: Dunn, Noguera, Nixon, McNally, Underhill, Fox, Priestland, Hamer-Webb.

