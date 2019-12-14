Premier 15s: Saracens fight back to beat Harlequins

England international Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick for Saracens

Champions Saracens Women pulled off an incredible comeback, coming from 24 points down to beat Harlequins Women 33-27 and top the Premier 15s table.

Quins delighted the Stoop crowd in the first half with tries from Shaunagh Brown, Rachael Burford, Anna Caplice and Chloe Rollie giving them the lead.

But Marlie Packer was the hero for the visitors with a hat-trick.

Rocky Clark and May Campbell's scores completed the fightback and ensured Sarries claimed all five points.

Both sides - who competed in last season's final - were unbeaten before the match, but Quins had a one-point lead at the top of the table after claiming bonus points in all of their eight games so far.

Despite losing, Harlequins still earned four-try and losing bonus points, so now sit just two points behind Saracens in second.

Gloucester-Hartpury and Loughborough Lightning are the two sides currently in the play-off positions, and faced each other later on Saturday.

Gloucester led at the break thanks to Ellie Underwood, Ti Tauasosi and Natasha Hunt.

But two tries each from England fly-half Katy Daley-Mclean and Scotland wing Rhona Lloyd helped Loughborough to a 36-17 away victory, moving them up to third in the table.

Worcester Warriors claimed their second win of the season, beating Firwood Waterloo 64-19, while Darlington Mowden Park Sharks moved up to sixth in the table by beating Bristol Bears 17-10.

The final fixture in round nine, Richmond v Wasps, will be played on Sunday.