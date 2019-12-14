'Qualification will be tough but not impossible' - Dave Rennie

La Rochelle stunned Glasgow Warriors despite having nothing left to play for in the tournament

Glasgow Warriors' 12-7 home defeat by La Rochelle is "not terminal" to their hopes of qualification for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals, says head coach Dave Rennie.

The Scottish side have two games left in Pool 2 where they sit second, five points behind Exeter Chiefs, who face Sale on Sunday.

The five pool winners, and three best runners-up, reach the knockout stage.

"It's tough from here, no doubt," said Rennie after the Scotstoun setback.

"We'll need to beat Exeter with a bonus [point] and probably need to get five [points] out of Sale.

"The way a couple of groups are looking you going to need some big numbers to get through if you don't win your pool. Probably 19 [points] or so. It's not terminal but it's tougher from here."

Despite an opening try from Fraser Brown, Glasgow lost control of the match when Jules Favre and Levani Botia scored for the French visitors before half-time.

Scott Cummings had a last-minute try ruled out for Warriors after Matt Fagerson was judged to have led with his forearm in the build-up.

"We had all the ball and all the territory in the second half and couldn't get over the line," Rennie said. "Some of it was decision-making and a bit of patience.

"They constantly infringed down there. We had plenty of chances to put them away we just need to be more accurate."