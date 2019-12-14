WRU National League, Plate, Bowl & Shield results

Welsh rugby

14 DECEMBER

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Abergavenny 30 - 3 Newport HSOB

Caerleon 29 - 9 Pill Harriers

Caldicot P - P Blackwood

Croesyceiliog P - P Oakdale

Cwmbran P - P Talywain

Ynysddu 35 - 14 Hartridge

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 24 - 10 Llantrisant

Cilfynydd 31 - 11 Taffs Well

Cowbridge P - P Caerphilly

Gilfach Goch P - P Abercynon

Llantwit Fardre P - P Llanishen

Treharris P - P Abercwmboi

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Bangor 12 - 55 Shotton Steel

Llanidloes 7 - 27 Nant Conwy II

Mold P - P Newtown

Rhyl 24 - 8 Colwyn Bay

Wrexham 48 - 7 Welshpool

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Builth Wells P - P Pyle

Maesteg Celtic 16 - 0 Aberavon Quins

Morriston 16 - 17 Seven Sisters

Pencoed P - P Bridgend Sports

Porthcawl P - P Heol y Cyw

Resolven P - P Ystradgynlais

DIVISION TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 23 - 24 Burry Port

Fishguard 24 - 16 Kidwelly

Loughor 10 - 17 Tycroes

Pontarddulais P - P Milford Haven

Pontyberem 25 - 18 Mumbles

Tenby United 17 - 17 Nantgaredig

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abertillery B G 8 - 14 Blaina

Deri P - P Usk

Llanhilleth 15 - 17 Abercarn

Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Rhymney 12 - 15 Abertysswg

RTB Ebbw Vale 31 - 17 Garndiffaith

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cardiff Quins 3 - 45 Pontyclun

Fairwater 24 - 5 Pentyrch

Llanharan 27 - 10 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Penarth P - P Canton

Penygraig 36 - 15 Old Illtydians

St Albans 15 - 11 Tylorstown

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II P - P Pwllheli II

Flint 5 - 30 Machynlleth

Llangefni II 66 - 0 Mold II

Menai Bridge 45 - 17 Rhosllanerchrugog

Wrexham II P - P Holyhead

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 52 - 7 Cwmgors

Baglan P - P Nantymoel

Bryncoch 27 - 24 Swansea Uplands

Cwmavon 17 - 6 Cwmllynfell

Tonmawr 7 - 35 Abercrave

Vardre 80 - 12 Taibach

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 29 - 29 Laugharne

Cardigan 19 - 0 Llangwm

Haverfordwest 31 - 5 Neyland

Pembroke Dock Quins 3 - 22 Lampeter Town

St Clears 26 - 5 St Davids

Tregaron 32 - 36 Llanybydder

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Blackwood Stars 17 - 19 New Panteg

Chepstow 24 - 16 Newport Saracens

Nantyglo 45 - 5 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar P - P Whitehead

St Julians HSOB P - P Fleur De Lys

Trinant P - P Aberbargoed

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 29 - 10 Old Penarthians

Hirwaun 32 - 26 Wattstown

Llandaff 25 - 24 Gwernyfed

Llantwit Major 38 - 13 Cefn Coed

Treherbert 15 - 25 Tonyrefail

Ynysowen 15 - 34 Llandaff North

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Bryncethin P - P Glyncorrwg

Cefn Cribbwr 17 - 7 Ponrhydyfen

Crynant P - P Alltwen

Glais 29 - 17 Briton Ferry

Maesteg 17 - 31 Banwen

Neath Athletic P - P Penlan

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Betws 12 - 28 Tumble

Cefneithin 13 - 17 Trimsaran

Furnace United 81 - 0 Bynea

Llandybie 17 - 10 Penygroes

Llangadog 18 - 22 Amman United

New Dock Stars 7 - 41 Llandeilo

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Bettws P - P Hollybush

Crickhowell 26 - 31 Crumlin

Pontllanfraith P - P Rogerstone

West Mon 31 - 13 Malpas

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla P - P Markham

Cardiff Saracens 45 - 12 Llandrindod Wells

Cwmcarn United P - P Tredegar

Ferndale 45 - 10 Forgeside

Llanrumney P - P Sully View

Old Tyleryan P - P Cardiff Internationals

Tref y Clawdd 14 - 17 Trefil

Whitchurch P - P Abersychan

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmtwrch 35 - 7 Pontycymmer

Fall Bay 0 - 7 Tonna

Ogmore Vale 8 - 3 Pontyates

Pantyffynnon P - P South Gower

Pontardawe P - P Cwmgwrach

Rhigos 13 - 15 Penybanc

