WRU National League, Plate, Bowl & Shield results
14 DECEMBER
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Abergavenny 30 - 3 Newport HSOB
Caerleon 29 - 9 Pill Harriers
Caldicot P - P Blackwood
Croesyceiliog P - P Oakdale
Cwmbran P - P Talywain
Ynysddu 35 - 14 Hartridge
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 24 - 10 Llantrisant
Cilfynydd 31 - 11 Taffs Well
Cowbridge P - P Caerphilly
Gilfach Goch P - P Abercynon
Llantwit Fardre P - P Llanishen
Treharris P - P Abercwmboi
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 12 - 55 Shotton Steel
Llanidloes 7 - 27 Nant Conwy II
Mold P - P Newtown
Rhyl 24 - 8 Colwyn Bay
Wrexham 48 - 7 Welshpool
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells P - P Pyle
Maesteg Celtic 16 - 0 Aberavon Quins
Morriston 16 - 17 Seven Sisters
Pencoed P - P Bridgend Sports
Porthcawl P - P Heol y Cyw
Resolven P - P Ystradgynlais
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 23 - 24 Burry Port
Fishguard 24 - 16 Kidwelly
Loughor 10 - 17 Tycroes
Pontarddulais P - P Milford Haven
Pontyberem 25 - 18 Mumbles
Tenby United 17 - 17 Nantgaredig
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery B G 8 - 14 Blaina
Deri P - P Usk
Llanhilleth 15 - 17 Abercarn
Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Rhymney 12 - 15 Abertysswg
RTB Ebbw Vale 31 - 17 Garndiffaith
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cardiff Quins 3 - 45 Pontyclun
Fairwater 24 - 5 Pentyrch
Llanharan 27 - 10 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Penarth P - P Canton
Penygraig 36 - 15 Old Illtydians
St Albans 15 - 11 Tylorstown
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II P - P Pwllheli II
Flint 5 - 30 Machynlleth
Llangefni II 66 - 0 Mold II
Menai Bridge 45 - 17 Rhosllanerchrugog
Wrexham II P - P Holyhead
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 52 - 7 Cwmgors
Baglan P - P Nantymoel
Bryncoch 27 - 24 Swansea Uplands
Cwmavon 17 - 6 Cwmllynfell
Tonmawr 7 - 35 Abercrave
Vardre 80 - 12 Taibach
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 29 - 29 Laugharne
Cardigan 19 - 0 Llangwm
Haverfordwest 31 - 5 Neyland
Pembroke Dock Quins 3 - 22 Lampeter Town
St Clears 26 - 5 St Davids
Tregaron 32 - 36 Llanybydder
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 17 - 19 New Panteg
Chepstow 24 - 16 Newport Saracens
Nantyglo 45 - 5 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar P - P Whitehead
St Julians HSOB P - P Fleur De Lys
Trinant P - P Aberbargoed
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 29 - 10 Old Penarthians
Hirwaun 32 - 26 Wattstown
Llandaff 25 - 24 Gwernyfed
Llantwit Major 38 - 13 Cefn Coed
Treherbert 15 - 25 Tonyrefail
Ynysowen 15 - 34 Llandaff North
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Bryncethin P - P Glyncorrwg
Cefn Cribbwr 17 - 7 Ponrhydyfen
Crynant P - P Alltwen
Glais 29 - 17 Briton Ferry
Maesteg 17 - 31 Banwen
Neath Athletic P - P Penlan
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Betws 12 - 28 Tumble
Cefneithin 13 - 17 Trimsaran
Furnace United 81 - 0 Bynea
Llandybie 17 - 10 Penygroes
Llangadog 18 - 22 Amman United
New Dock Stars 7 - 41 Llandeilo
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Bettws P - P Hollybush
Crickhowell 26 - 31 Crumlin
Pontllanfraith P - P Rogerstone
West Mon 31 - 13 Malpas
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla P - P Markham
Cardiff Saracens 45 - 12 Llandrindod Wells
Cwmcarn United P - P Tredegar
Ferndale 45 - 10 Forgeside
Llanrumney P - P Sully View
Old Tyleryan P - P Cardiff Internationals
Tref y Clawdd 14 - 17 Trefil
Whitchurch P - P Abersychan
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 35 - 7 Pontycymmer
Fall Bay 0 - 7 Tonna
Ogmore Vale 8 - 3 Pontyates
Pantyffynnon P - P South Gower
Pontardawe P - P Cwmgwrach
Rhigos 13 - 15 Penybanc