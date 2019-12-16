Glasgow v Edinburgh: Hosts struggling with game management - Peter Wright

Fly-half Adam Hastings in action in the home defeat to La Rochelle

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 December Time: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Glasgow Warriors "need to take a serious look at themselves" going into a festive double-header with Edinburgh, says former Scotland prop Peter Wright.

Dave Rennie's side are on the brink of Champions Cup elimination after Saturday's home loss to La Rochelle.

And last season's beaten finalists have made a poor start to the Pro14, losing four of their opening seven matches.

"There are a lot of guys not playing with any form, they're struggling to get performances," said Wright.

"When you think the next two games are Edinburgh, I feel sorry for Glasgow because I think they could get absolutely pumped.

"I think they need to take a serious look at themselves."

Glasgow followed a thrilling away win over La Rochelle with an error-strewn 12-7 defeat in appalling conditions at Scotstoun, their second European defeat in four outings.

They meet rivals Edinburgh on league duty over the next two Saturdays.

"For me, 10 is an issue," added Wright, who won 21 Scotland caps between 1992-96. "I think Adam Hastings has got a lot of talent but I think at the moment he's struggling to control the game.

"You need game management and I think the one thing Glasgow lack is accurate game management."

Former South African Under-20 international Brandon Thomson has struggled to make an impression for Glasgow, while Peter Horne is more comfortable at inside centre than at fly-half.

"I think all the Glasgow fans who are big detractors of Duncan Weir would take him back in a minute," said Wright of the Worcester number 10, who left Scotstoun in 2016.

Weir, 28, is a regular starter with the English Premiership side and is under contract until 2021.

"I think Duncan's a guy they need to go back and look at and bring him back," added Wright. "He would give Glasgow the control they need.

"He could work with Hastings off the pitch. Who's Hastings learning from on the training field? Ruaridh Jackson, Pete Horne, is he learning from them? Probably a little bit, but Weir is a potential option."