John Cooney: Ulster scrum-half 'putting serious pressure on Conor Murray'

Cooney's try before half-time set up Ulster for Friday's away win over Harlequins

In-form Ulster number nine John Cooney is "putting serious pressure" on first-choice Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray, says BBC NI analyst Tony McWhirter.

When fit, Munsterman Murray has been the regular starter alongside half-back partner Johnny Sexton in recent years.

Cooney has been in exceptional form this season, providing pivotal scores in Ulster's four Champions Cup wins.

"For me Cooney is the form scrum-half in Irish rugby and possibly the best in Europe at the moment," said McWhirter.

Stand-out performer

The 29-year-old helped set up his side's 34-10 European Pool Three win over Harlequins at The Stoop on Friday night by scoring the opening try, but it was his defensive performance which also caught the eye of ex-Ulster number eight McWhirter.

"Everyone talks about his goal-kicking and how he makes things happen but defensively against Harlequins he came from absolutely nowhere to make a crucial tackle and make the turnover too.

"He is so clever with the ball in hand and the try that he scored - he made the little kick through, living off Harlequins' scraps, kept it on the deck and had the presence of mind to pick it up, use his feet and take himself over.

"If you are picking on form at the minute he has to be part of the Ireland conversation for the Six Nations."

Cooney made his senior Ireland debut against Japan on the summer tour of June 2017 and has gone on to win eight caps to date, seven of those as a replacement and four in the Six Nations.

His last appearance in an Irish shirt was in the Six Nations match with France in March and he was not included in Joe Schmidt's squad for the World Cup, Leinster's Luke McGrath joining Murray in the travelling party.

Former Ulster scrum-half Paul Marshall, now also a BBC Radio Ulster rugby pundit, agrees that "as well as scoring great tries Cooney's defensive work has been superb".

Cooney's 'strongest season'

"This season he has added that string to his bow and defensively he is looking very physical and very assured," commented Marshall.

"The first season he came in with Ulster he was excellent. I think last year he got a bit involved with Ireland and was in and out of the Ulster set-up and he probably didn't have as strong a season.

"He had a couple of niggly injuries too and Dave Shanahan deputised really well but I think John has come into his own this year - this has been his strongest season.

"He has really grown and he is someone who likes to be at the forefront of things - the pressure that goes with goal-kicking, kicking to touch, the re-starts - he thrives on that responsibility of being the main guy."

Cooney's accurate place-kicking has made him a stand-out performer for Ulster this season

Former Ulster and Ireland flanker Andy Ward believes the arrival of a new Ireland coaching team headed by Andy Farrell could open up a window of opportunity for the ex-Connacht player.

"Conor Murray has been the premier number nine for a few years but there are new people holding the reins at Irish rugby in terms of coaching and John has put himself forward for serious consideration.

"He can't do any more than what he is doing - he has just got to keep going - he has to do it again next week and the week after and the week after that.

"Conor is in the box seat and has done fantastic things for Ireland but John has to keep putting in those performances and he will get his chance."