Super6: Ayrshire pile on pressure as Watsonians win extends unbeaten run

Watsonians have extended their unbeaten start to the Super6 season after beating Boroughmuir for the second time in seven days.

Ayrshire Bulls' comfortable 30-8 win over Stirling County keeps them just three points behind, setting up a top of the table tie next weekend before the league heads into its winter break.

Elsewhere, Heriot's piled more misery on the winless Southern Knights.

They remain bottom of the table despite a spirited 22-16 loss.