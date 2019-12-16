Justin Tipuric set to return for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues

Justin Tipuric has won 72 Wales appearances and made one British and Irish Lions Test appearance

Pro14: Ospreys v Blues Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 21 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Justin Tipuric is in line to make his first Ospreys appearance of 2019-20 when they host Cardiff Blues in Saturday's Pro14 Welsh derby in Swansea.

The 30-year-old is back in training after his post World Cup rest.

Apart from an uncapped Wales XV's win over Barbarians on 30 November, Tipuric has not played since helping his nation finish fourth in Japan.

Ospreys have lost 10 of their 11 competitive games this season.