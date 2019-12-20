Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets (Sat)

Hadleigh Parkes (L) and Ross Moriarty tackling South Africa in Wales World Cup semi-final defeat

Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 21 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales back-row Ross Moriarty is set to play for Dragons for the first time since the World Cup when they host Scarlets in the Pro14.

The 25-year-old has been struggling with a virus picked up in Japan but is named on the bench for Saturday's game.

Scarlets also welcome back two Wales players for the first time this season.

Hooker Ken Owens and centre Hadleigh Parkes return for the visitors at Rodney Parade, the final Wales players returning after their post-Japan rest.

Owens captains the side, although Scarlets are still without injured Wales trio Jonathan Davies, Rhys Patchell and James Davies.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan makes one change to the starting line-up that beat Worcester Warriors in the European Challenge Cup.

Taine Basham - after a one-game suspension - comes into the back-row to wear the seven jersey, with Ollie Griffiths ruled out with a leg injury.

Several changes on the bench include the return of Samoa lock Brandon Nansen, who is set to make his first appearance of the season for Dragons after a broken arm.

"It will be a test to play against a side that has so much quality in it, but it is one we are looking forward to as we start the derby season," Ryan said.

"Scarlets have also got a lot of international boys who have been away and are coming back in and integrating into the team. They have real quality and experience.

"We're probably in as good a position as we could expect, given some of the injuries we have got."

Along with the return of Owens and Parkes, Scarlets show five more changes from last weekend's European Challenge Cup hammering of Bayonne.

Johnny McNicholl, after being rested for that 46-5 victory, starts on the wing, while Dan Jones gets the nod at fly-half over Angus O'Brien.

Josh Macleod comes into the back-row which also sees the return of Wales' Aaron Shingler after injury, while prop Samson Lee is also fit again.

Dragons, who are fifth in Conference A, have lost their last three Pro14 games but have been defeated at Rodney Parade only once in their last four outings.

Scarlets are fourth in a tightly-packed Conference B - just four points off leaders Munster - but have not won in Newport since December 2011.

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies; Owen Jenkins, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Brandon Nansen, Ross Moriarty, Tavis Knoyle, Jacob Botica, Tyler Morgan.

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Steff Hughes, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Jake Ball, Sam Lousi, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Phil Price, Javan Sebastian, Tevita Ratuva, Blade Thomson, Kieran Hardy, Ryan Lamb, Corey Baldwin.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Assistants: Mike English (Wales) & Gareth John (Wales)

TMO: Ian Davies (Wales)