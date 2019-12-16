Johnny Sexton: Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster plays down talk of fly-half moving to France

Sexton is currently recovering from an injury picked up against Northampton

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster has said he is unaware of speculation linking fly-half Johnny Sexton with a return to France.

There were reports in France linking the 34-year-old with a move to French league leaders Lyon.

However, RTE reported that Lancaster said on Monday that he has heard nothing about the stories.

"Certainly nothing from our end," he responded when asked about a potential move for the player.

"Johnny is contracted to Leinster and Ireland until 2021 and the only conversation I have had with Johnny is how he can get better, how Leinster can get better and how he can play for Ireland."

Sexton left Leinster for Racing 92 in 2013 before returning to the province two seasons later.

The 2018 World Player of the Year, who is a doubt for the start of the 2020 Six Nations campaign due to a ligament injury, still has another year to run on his current IRFU deal.

Lancaster did not provide an update on Sexton's injury, sustained in a recent Champions Cup win over Northampton, saying "it's still early stages in his rehab".