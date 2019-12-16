Pro14: Ross Moriarty is set to return for Dragons v Scarlets

From the section

Ross Moriarty has been capped 41 times by Wales

Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport Website & app.

Wales back row Ross Moriarty is set to play for the first time since the World Cup when Dragons host Scarlets on Saturday.

Moriarty, 25, helped Wales finish fourth at the World Cup but has been struggling with a virus picked up in Japan.

He is expected to feature in Dragons' Pro14 Welsh derby with Scarlets at Rodney Parade.

"Ross is desperate to play," said Dragons head coach Dean Ryan.