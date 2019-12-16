Joe Batley: Leicester Tigers sign utility forward on loan from Bristol Bears

Joe Batley has made nine first team appearances for Bristol Bears

Leicester Tigers have signed utility forward Joe Batley on loan from fellow Premiership side Bristol Bears.

The 23-year-old has turned out twice for the Bears so far this season, with both appearances coming in the Premiership Cup.

Batley can be recalled to Bristol at any time and has also been on a dual registration deal with Hartpury.

"This is a good opportunity for Joe to get game time at a very competitive level," Bristol boss Pat Lam said.