Kingsholm: Women's Premier 15s 2019-20 final to be staged in Gloucester

Saracens defended their title at last year's final, staged at Northampton's Franklin's Gardens

Kingsholm will host the 2019-20 final of the Women's Premier 15s competition.

The 16,115-capacity home of Premiership club Gloucester will stage the third final in English women's rugby's top club competition.

Saracens have won the title in both previous campaigns since the league was rebranded for the 2017-18 season.

The Trailfinders Sports Ground in Ealing hosted the inaugural final in 2018, before Northampton's Franklin's Gardens staged the 2019 event.

The defending champions currently lead this season's table, two points clear of last year's runners-up Harlequins, who are second in the 10-team division.

Gloucester-Hartpury Women are fourth, two points behind Loughborough Lighting and 12 adrift of Quins, but will have home advantage if they make it through to the final on 30 May.

The top four sides at the end of the regular season will progress to one-legged semi-finals as they fight for a place in the decider at Kingsholm.