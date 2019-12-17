Tom O'Toole: 'I want to soak up every moment' of Ireland camp, says the Ulster prop

Tom O'Toole scored for Ulster in their European Champions Cup victory over Harlequins

Ulster prop Tom O'Toole has said he plans to get his head down and "get stuck in" after being named in Andy Farrell's first training squad as Ireland head coach.

O'Toole is one of nine Ulster players in Farrell's 45-man squad and will join a "24-hour mid-season stocktake" at the IRFU's High Performance Centre.

"I'm obviously delighted and it is something I have dreamt about for a while," said O'Toole.

"I want to soak up every moment of it."

The 21-year-old joined Ulster's Academy in 2017 and made his senior debut the following April, before being rewarded with a senior contract in the summer.

The Drogheda-born player has caught the eye of Farrell and his coaching team after making 11 appearances for Ulster this season.

O'Toole has represented Ireland at underage level

"It will be exciting for me to get the first taste of what life is like at that level," added O'Toole on his call-up.

"At this point of my career I'm delighted to be involved and I'm happy to put my head down and learn from a lot of the players that are going to be there.

"It's good to have a lot of the Ulster guys coming down as well and I will have an open mind.

"I just want to do the best that I can. I want to keep improving bit by bit, and this is an entirely new level for me.

"It's going to be an intense environment but it's a great one for me to grow in."

O'Toole will be joined by team-mate John Cooney, who has played a starring role for Dan McFarland's side this season.

"He really deserves it. Around the Ulster squad he is such a leader, he is always doing extra and he works so hard," added O'Toole.

"He loves this club and he puts so much into this team. I'm delighted for him and he is ready for the opportunity."

Strength in depth in key

Ulster, who have won their last five fixtures, make the trip to the RDS to play Leinster on Friday, a venue where the province have struggled in the past.

"I think everyone is reasonably happy with where we are at the moment," added O'Toole.

"I think the difference between this year and some other years is the depth of the squad.

"Everyone is challenging for spots and the team heading down to Dublin this weekend are confident that we are going to put in a performance.

"I think we are all eager for the challenge and anyone who is selected is going to put in a hard shift.

"We're all excited. Leinster are obviously so good at home and it is going to be a massive challenge."