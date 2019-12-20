Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs

Geordan Murphy has seen his Leicester side win just one of their opening five Premiership matches

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 21 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Struggling Leicester have recalled their England World Cup players as they look to kick-start their season against high-flying Exeter.

Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge and Dan Cole all return while Jordan Taufua will make his home debut.

In contrast Exeter have opted to rest many of their first-choice players.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Sam Simmonds, Nic White and Jack Nowell are all omitted, but Ollie Devoto is back from injury.

Veteran Gareth Steenson gets a rare start at fly-half alongside young scrum-half Jack Maunder while Elvis Taione gets the nod at hooker and Olly Woodburn returns from injury on the wing.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Exeter are certainly one of the most dangerous teams in the world when they get within five or seven metres of your goal line.

"For us it's hugely important we do our best to stop that, and we've formulated some plans on how we think is the best way to stop that, but it's going to be difficult.

"We were able to rotate at the weekend and give some younger guys an opportunity, and we took some really bright things away from Calvisano. We managed to rest some bodies and train them up, so we're in as good a place as we can be to face Exeter."

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC South West:

"Leicester have got a lot of internationals; when you look at their team it's virtually one to 15 and some more internationals, so they were obviously going to be affected by the World Cup and getting players back in.

"You've only really seen a couple of times them put their full-strength side out, so they'll come strong, I'm sure of it.

"What we've got to do is make sure we get our stuff in order, make sure we hit the pitch with real quality, real physicality and real pace, and if we can do that we're a challenge for every side."

Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Tuilagi, Reid, May; Ford, Youngs; Genge, Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Spencer, Green, Taufua, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Leatigaga, Wells, Reffell, White, Hardwick, Worth

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade (capt), Devoto, Whitten; Steenson, Maunder; Moon, Taione, Williams, Kirsten, Hill, Armand, Vermeulen, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cooper, Keast, Pieretto, Dennis, Lonsdale, Townsend, Hill, Hendrickson