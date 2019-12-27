Premiership: Worcester Warriors v London Irish

Belgium Tuatagaloa has played sevens rugby for Samoa and New Zealand

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Winger Tom Howe will make his first Premiership appearance of the season as Worcester make one change for the visit of London Irish.

Howe replaces Melani Nanai (shoulder) for a Warriors side who conceded five tries in the final 20 minutes to lose 36-3 at Gloucester last Friday night.

London Irish hand a debut to Samoa wing Belgium Tuatagaloa, who signed a deal until the end of the season on Monday.

The Exiles also make five changes in the pack from the side beaten by Bath.

Only second row Adam Coleman and back-rowers Blair Cowan and Albert Tuisue keep their starting places.

Lock Franco van der Merwe, who captains the side, flanker Matt Rogerson and a new-look front row of props Allan Dell and Lovejoy Chawatama and hooker Motu Matu'u all come in.

Form guide

The last five meetings between the two clubs have all been won by the hosts.

Irish have not won at Sixways since a 20-18 success in September 2013.

Warriors have lost just one of their last six home Premiership games, to leaders Exeter.

Since beating Bayonne in the European Challenge Cup, Irish have not won in four matches.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Beck, Mills, Howe; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Moulds, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Du Preez.

Replacements: Miller, Bower, Palframann, Fatialofa, Van Velze, Heaney, Lance, Shillcock.

London Irish: Veitokani; Tuatagoloa, Rona, Stephenson, Hassell-Collins; Myler, Phipps; Dell, Matu'u, Chawatama, Van der Merwe, Coleman, Rogerson, Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Fainga'a, Elrington, Hoskins, Nott, Mafi, Meehan, Campbell, Stokes.