Premiership: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 28 December Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website
Harlequins make two changes for their annual Twickenham home game, which is expected to draw a crowd of 82,000.
Centre Paul Lasike replaces the injured James Lang and Vereniki Goneva comes in for Gabriel Ibitoye on the wing.
Leicester Tigers rest England centre Manu Tuilagi, with Kyle Eastmond, who has not played since October because of a calf injury, replacing him.
He is joined in midfield by the recalled Jaco Taute; flanker Sam Lewis is the only change to the forward pack.
Harlequins: Chisholm; Murley, Campagnaro, Lasike, Goneva; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Sinckler, Lewies, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Lawday.
Replacements: Musk, Garcia Botta, Collier, Cavubati, Dombrandt, Landajo, Herron, Ibitoye.
Leicester: Veainu; Thompstone, Taute, Eastmond, May; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Lewis, Taufua, Kalamafoni.
Replacements: Polota-Nau, Gigena, Leatigaga, Wells, Reffell, White, Reid, Worth.
