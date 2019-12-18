Isaac Miller: Worcester Warriors hooker signs new contract until 2022

Isaac Miller has made seven appearances for Worcester this season in the European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup

Worcester Warriors hooker Isaac Miller has signed a new contract running until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Miller, 25, is the 10th Warriors player to agree a new deal with the Premiership club in recent weeks.

"Isaac is a young player with terrific potential," said Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He is an absolute pleasure to work with and I have no doubt that he will play a big role in the club going forward," he added.

The Scot broke his collarbone soon after joining Worcester from London Scottish in the summer of 2018, but has since played 13 times in all competitions for the Warriors.

Miller said: "Last year was tough with getting injured early on, but this season I have managed to stay injury-free so far and get a bit of game time where I can."