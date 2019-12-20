Pro14: Ospreys v Blues (Sat)

Justin Tipuric has won 72 Wales caps and made one British and Irish Lions Test appearance

Pro14: Ospreys v Blues Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Sat, 21 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio Wales & the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales forward Justin Tipuric returns to captain Ospreys against Cardiff Blues in his first appearance for his region this season.

Scott Otten will make his 100th appearance in a team showing six changes from the 40-27 loss against Racing 92 on 13 December.

Cardiff Blues have made two changes from their defeat in Pau, with wing Josh Adams making his Pro 14 debut.

Blues have not won a league match in Swansea since 2005.

The capital region had hoped to have Wales flanker Josh Navidi back for the first time this season, but he has not fully recovered from the hamstring injury suffered in the World Cup quarter final win over France.

Ospreys recall Wales internationals Scott Williams, Aled Davies and Bradley Davies with wing Hanno Dirksen and number eight Olly Cracknell completing the changes.

Both Blues changes are in the pack where Brad Thyer comes in at loosehead for his 50th Pro14 appearance and ex-Osprey James Ratti packs down in the second row.

The Swansea-based region have won only once in 11 outings in the league and European Cup this season, but have dominated this fixture.

Cardiff Blues are fifth in Conference B of the Pro14 with three wins from seven, while Ospreys have just one victory in Conference A and are sixth in Conference A - ahead of bottom-placed Zebre on points difference.

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Thomas-Wheeler, S Williams, Morgan; McKenzie, A Davies; Smith, Otten, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Cracknell.

Replacements: Lake, Fawcett, Gardiner, Orie, Morris, Venter, Price, K Williams.

Blues: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, Thomas, Adams; Evans, Williams; Thyer, Myhill, Andrews, Paulo, Ratti, Lewis-Hughes, Boyde (capt.), Turnbull

Replacements: Belcher, Gill, Assiratti, Cook, Robinson, Williams, Tovey, Amos

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales)

Assistants: Gareth Newman (Wales) & Chris Morgan (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)