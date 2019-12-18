Ben Morgan: Gloucester Rugby and England back-row extends deal

Ben Morgan helped Gloucester qualify for this season's Champions Cup by scoring 35 points in 2018-19

England back-rower Ben Morgan has signed a new "long-term" contract with Gloucester Rugby.

The 30-year-old joined the club he supported as a boy from Pro12 side Scarlets in 2012 and has since made 143 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.

Morgan has played 31 Tests for England, the last them against Australia in the 2015 Autumn series.

"I grew up as a Gloucester supporter and it was always a dream of mine to play for the club," said Morgan.

He told the club website: "I feel honoured to have worn the Cherry and White for so many seasons and look forward to doing so for several more and helping the club to achieve success on and off the field."

Gloucester finished third in the Premiership last season, qualifying for the play-offs and this season's Champions Cup, with Morgan making 27 appearances and scoring seven tries.