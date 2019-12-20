Rugby union world team of the decade: Who will you pick in your XV?

Who makes your team of the decade?

Three World Cups and 10 Six Nations have passed, but does any of it mean a thing if you're not selected in a team of the decade?

South Africa started the decade as world champions and end it with the Webb Ellis Cup in their possession, with a couple of New Zealand wins in between of course.

Which of those world champions will make it into your team though?

BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly's Chris Jones, Ugo Monye and Danny Care have come up with a shortlist for you to pick from and will reveal their final decision on Monday's podcast.

