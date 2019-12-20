Rugby union world team of the decade: Who will you pick in your XV?
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Three World Cups and 10 Six Nations have passed, but does any of it mean a thing if you're not selected in a team of the decade?
South Africa started the decade as world champions and end it with the Webb Ellis Cup in their possession, with a couple of New Zealand wins in between of course.
Which of those world champions will make it into your team though?
BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly's Chris Jones, Ugo Monye and Danny Care have come up with a shortlist for you to pick from and will reveal their final decision on Monday's podcast.
Rugby Union Team of the Decade
Choose your team of the decade from a shortlist decided by BBC Radio 5 Live Rugby Union Weekly's Chris Jones, Ugo Monye and Danny Care.
Can't see this selector? Visit this page.
All pictures via Getty Images.